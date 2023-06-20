strawberry center.png

The Cal Poly Strawberry Center was awarded $1 million in federal funding.

 Contributed, Cal Poly Strawberry Center

The Cal Poly Strawberry Center, in collaboration with the California Strawberry Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service in Salinas, was awarded $1 million in federal funding.

The money will be directed to the program's research in strawberry automation leading to enhanced sustainable farming practices, including workforce development.

The funding, awarded through the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023” bill, was championed by members of the California delegation in the House and Senate and will be recurring in future years.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0