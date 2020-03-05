Cal Poly's Maia Dvoracek named to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She and the others were selected after a three day tryout Feb. 21-23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Dvoracek and the rest of the team will train July 5-12 in Anaheim where they will compete side-by-side with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it makes its final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“It's such an honor. To be kind of unknown, from a small town and a school that doesn't have the big name brand title it was amazing just to be at the tryout in Colorado and playing with these amazing girls. I can’t wait to be in a gym and push myself to be uncomfortable playing with girls better than me - girls that hit harder, jump higher, run faster because there’s always learning and growth to be done and I know that being surrounded by the best girls in the country will do that.