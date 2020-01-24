Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs basketball takes on UC Riverside, wrestling pins California Baptist, women’s tennis’ Edles named associate head coach

“I’m excited to see Ellie earn this title! She has really stepped up this year and has been a great asset for our program,” Winterhalter said. “I’m so thankful for her contributions and this is to reward her hard work and effort. It is an exciting time for Cal Poly women’s tennis and I look forward to seeing where we go this year.”

Edles is in her second stint with the Mustangs after returning to Cal Poly in 2018. She was previously an assistant coach during the 2013-14 season for Winterhalter and is in her second season as an assistant coach prior to this promotion.

“Working with Kat and the Cal Poly women’s tennis program has been such a great learning experience for me, and I am looking forward to continuing to grow and develop as a coach in this new role,” Edles said. “Thank you to Kat and everyone else in the department for allowing this change to happen!”

In between the two stints at Cal Poly, Edles was an assistant coach at Division III Middlebury College and Cal State Fullerton.

She played tennis at UC Davis from 2009-13 and was a team captain and three-time Most Inspirational Player there.

In her first year back as an assistant coach with the Mustangs last season, she helped coach three players who earned All-Conference honors.

- Report contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications

