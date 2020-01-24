Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs basketball takes on UC Riverside, wrestling pins California Baptist, women’s tennis’ Edles named associate head coach

Three-Pointers Send Cal Poly to Thursday Defeat at UC Riverside
RIVERSIDE – Sophomore guard Junior Ballard led the Cal Poly men’s basketball program with 16 points Thursday evening, but UC Riverside sank 16 three-pointers inside SRC Arena to pull away for a 97-64 victory against the Mustangs.
Graduate guard Jamal Smith added 12 points for Cal Poly (4-14, 1-3 Big West), which trailed UC Riverside, 16-14, with 12 minutes remaining in the opening half before the Highlanders scored 32 points heading into the break. UC Riverside (13-8, 3-2), which buried seven three-pointers in the first half and nine more in the second, shot 53.3 (16-for-30) percent from beyond the arc.
Senior guard Job Alexander (10 points) and junior wing Mark Crowe (nine) each enjoyed new season scoring highs for Cal Poly.
The 16 three-pointers from UC Riverside marked the highest total by a Cal Poly opponent since Princeton hit 16 against the Mustangs on Dec. 16, 2017.
Cal Poly completes its current three-game road trip with a 7 p.m. matchup at Big West leader UC Irvine on Saturday, Jan. 25.
During Thursday’s matchup, Cal Poly shortened UC Riverside’s early advantage to 16-14 by compiling a 7-0 run that required just 51 seconds. The Highlanders, however, responded with a 15-2 run of their own, keeping Cal Poly to a solitary bucket during a six-minute span to regain a 31-16 lead six-and-a-half minutes before the break.
Crowe answered for Cal Poly, sinking three-pointers on successive possessions to help shorten UC Riverside’s advantage to 32-24 with five minutes remaining in the half.
That was close as Cal Poly drew the remainder of the evening, however, as UC Riverside – which sank three three-pointers during the final two minutes of the half – took a 48-29 lead into the break.
- Report contributed by Chris Giovannetti, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Communications Director
Cal Poly Women's Basketball beats UC Riverside 75 - 70
The Cal Poly Women were able to get by the UC Riverside team yesterday at home. You can watch a highlight package from the game right here.
Cal Poly Wrestling sweeps four middle matches for 19-16 dual meet win over California Baptist
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Technical falls by Bernie Truax and Tom Lane powered Cal Poly to a 19-16 victory over California Baptist in a non-conference dual wrestling meet Thursday night inside Van Dyne Gym.
Truax blanked Cole Pruitt 18-0 before the first period ended at 165 pounds and Lane earned a 17-2 technical fall midway through the second period versus Arick Lopez at 197, giving the Mustangs four bonus points and the team victory.
Each team won five matches but the host Lancers earned just one bonus point on a major decision.
With the win, Cal Poly improves to 3-4 for the season and avenges a 28-10 loss to the Lancers a year ago. California Baptist fell to 3-7.
Truax is 11-9 on the year after picking up his third technical fall of the season. He scored a takedown just 19 seconds into the match followed by a quartet of four-point near falls, finishing the bout in 2 minutes, 5 seconds.
Lane overcame a takedown in the opening 23 seconds with an escape, takedown and four-point near fall for a 7-2 lead after the first period. The senior added a takedown and pair of four-point near falls in the second period before the match was halted at 3:22.
Lane's win improved his record to 13-3 and gave Cal Poly a 19-13 lead and the Mustangs held on for the team victory.
Cal Baptist jumped to a 7-0 lead with a major decision and decision before Cal Poly claimed four straight bouts to turn things around.
Decisions by Wyatt Cornelison at 141, Joshy Cortez at 149 and Brawley Lamer at 157 gave Cal Poly a 9-7 lead and Truax followed with his technical fall for a 14-7 Mustang cushion.
Cornelison edged Adam Velasquez 4-2, overcoming a 2-1 deficit with an escape with 21 seconds left and a takedown with one second to go. Cornelison is 15-7 for the season.
Cortez earned a marathon 4-3 decision over AJ Raya.
Each wrestler earned an escape in regulation and the match went into overtime tied at 1-1. Cortez and Raya also tallied escapes in the first series of overtime periods, remaining deadlocked at 2-2.
Raya was penalized for locking hands midway through the eighth period and Cortez added an escape for a 4-2 lead. Cortez gave up an escape with 14 seconds left in the ninth period but held on for the win, evening his record at 8-8.
Lamer continued the Mustang run with a 6-0 decision at 157, notching a first-period takedown, second-period escape and third-period takedown plus riding time. Lamer is 7-9 for the year.
The technical fall by Truax gave Cal Poly a 14-7 advantage. Lancer wins at 174 (7-1 decision) and 184 (6-5 decision) closed the Mustang lead to 14-13 before Lane virtually clinched the dual meet for Cal Poly with his technical fall.
California Baptist needed a fall at 285 to salvage a 19-19 draw but mustered just a 5-1 decision.
Cal Poly is off next week, returning to action with dual meets on the road at Northern Colorado on Feb. 7 and Air Force on Feb. 9.
Cal Poly (19) at California Baptist (16):
125 — Dilan Atjun (CBU) maj. dec. Benny Martinez (CP) 9-1
133 — Christian Nunez (CBU) dec. Cole Reyes (CP) 7-5
141 — Wyatt Cornelison (CP) dec. Adam Velasquez (CBU) 4-2
149 — Joshy Cortez (CP) dec. AJ Raya (CBU) 4-3 2 OT
157 — Brawley Lamer (CP) dec. Zach Rowe (CBU) 6-0
165 — Bernie Truax (CP) tech fall Cole Pruitt (CBU) 18-0, 2:05
174 — Jacob Cooper (CBU) dec. Nathan Tausch (CP) 7-1
184 — Garrett Strang (CBU) dec. Trent Tracy (CP) 6-5
197 — Tom Lane (CP) tech. fall Arick Lopez (CBU) 17-2, 3:22
285 — Zach Schrader (CBU) dec. Sam Aguilar (CP) 5-1
- Report contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
Cal Poly Women’s Tennis’ Edles Promoted to Associate Head Coach
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly head women’s tennis coach Kat Winterhalter announced Thursday the promotion of assistant coach Ellie Edles to Associate Head Coach.
“I’m excited to see Ellie earn this title! She has really stepped up this year and has been a great asset for our program,” Winterhalter said. “I’m so thankful for her contributions and this is to reward her hard work and effort. It is an exciting time for Cal Poly women’s tennis and I look forward to seeing where we go this year.”
Edles is in her second stint with the Mustangs after returning to Cal Poly in 2018. She was previously an assistant coach during the 2013-14 season for Winterhalter and is in her second season as an assistant coach prior to this promotion.
“Working with Kat and the Cal Poly women’s tennis program has been such a great learning experience for me, and I am looking forward to continuing to grow and develop as a coach in this new role,” Edles said. “Thank you to Kat and everyone else in the department for allowing this change to happen!”
In between the two stints at Cal Poly, Edles was an assistant coach at Division III Middlebury College and Cal State Fullerton.
She played tennis at UC Davis from 2009-13 and was a team captain and three-time Most Inspirational Player there.
In her first year back as an assistant coach with the Mustangs last season, she helped coach three players who earned All-Conference honors.
- Report contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications