When Phillips 66 shutters its Santa Maria Refinery next year, what will happen to the 1,780-acre site is a question undertaken by teams of Cal Poly students that produced two reports, one taking a brief look at almost half a dozen possible uses and the other diving deeper into another option.
Potential uses analyzed by one team include a regional park, green hydrogen generation, grid-scale battery storage, plastics recycling and an anaerobic organic waste digester.
The second team produced a more in-depth analysis of the environmental constraints involved in using the site for a desalination facility, which would help address a potential water shortage looming on the horizon.
Both reports were commissioned by the Central Coast Economic Recovery Initiative and the Institute for Climate Leadership and Resilience at Cal Poly, providing students with “real world” issues to tackle in keeping with the university’s “learn by doing” motto.
Neither report has been peer-reviewed nor fact-checked for accuracy, so both are considered “information only” studies that were designed to stimulate public thinking about possibilities, said Jimmy Paulding, an Arroyo Grande City Council member and principal creator of the ERI.
“Currently, there are over a hundred full-time jobs supplied by the plant that will need to be replaced, and there are millions of dollars worth of infrastructure that will become stranded assets if nothing comes of the facility after it closes,” Paulding said.
Phillips 66 announced plans to close the refinery, located adjacent to Highway 1 in the dunes of the Nipomo Mesa, in 2020 as part of a plan to convert its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo from processing crude oil to making fuels from used cooking oils, fats, greases and soybean oils.
At that time, a Phillips 66 spokesman said the company will dismantle the equipment and remove the refinery after it’s closed down, with the disposition of the property to be determined later.
Erin Pearse, director of the Institute for Climate Leadership and Resilience and a Cal Poly mathematics professor, agreed more analysis of the potential uses is needed.
“While preliminary in nature, this analysis shows there’s tremendous opportunity to meet critical community needs — such as a consistent source of energy or water — and provide a significant economic benefit through new high-road jobs,” Pearse said.
The plan to close the Santa Maria Refinery will leave about 110 people without employment, although Phillips 66 said it planned to find other jobs for them within the company. The spokesman said it will also affect about 50 contractors.
A phased shutdown of the pipelines and pumping stations associated with the plant will also begin in 2023, which could impact Exxon-Mobil’s plan to reactivate its offshore oil production that relies on pipelines and a pumping station for transporting its crude.
The Cal Poly students’ analyzed the five possible uses for the site using a matrix of 16 criteria, ranging from technical feasibility, jobs creation and relative cost through environmental factors and community benefit to risk and appropriateness, each rated on a scale of 1 to 10.
Those were combined to give a weighted score for each project, with the regional park scoring highest and the plastics recycling facility scoring lowest, according to the 14-page report.
The separate analysis of environmental constraints for a desalination plant resulted in reports from five teams that together totaled 465 pages.
Each team examined three optional plant sizes, the smallest being a 30-million-gallon facility producing an average supply for 375,000 households per day using 405 megawatt hours of energy.
A 50-million-gallon facility with an average supply for 625,000 households daily using 675 megawatt hours was the mid-size plant.
The largest plant was an 80-million-gallon facility producing an average daily supply for 1 million households and consuming 1,060 megawatt hours of energy.
Each analysis resulted in a map of environmental constraints.