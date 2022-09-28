Cal Poly will receive $2.89 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to fund an undergraduate program focused on regenerative medicine.
The mission is to accelerate world-class science to deliver transformative regenerative medicine treatments to California and the world, according to a statement.
The initiative is part of CIRM’s statewide Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science, or COMPASS program.
Cal Poly’s COMPASS team will implement a two-year undergraduate training program to prepare a diverse group of students for a career in regenerative medicine.
The team plans to recruit high school and community college students from underrepresented backgrounds as part of the initiative.
Regenerative medicine seeks to develop any sort of medical treatment — drugs, engineered stem cells and devices — to help people regenerate parts of their bodies.
“The agency is trying to enhance the diversity of our field while also creating a robust workforce for the rapidly expanding regenerative medicine industry,” said Kristen Cardinal, a biomedical engineering professor at Cal Poly.
Cardinal leads the effort as program director, along with an interdisciplinary faculty team: Trevor Cardinal, Sandi Clement, Elena Keeling, Emily Neal, Jane Lehr.
“Although Ph.D. programs in this area have been around for a while, and even M.S. programs have been available for the past 10 to 15 years, there is not as much specific training and education at the bachelor’s level,” said Cardinal.
“The COMPASS program, at Cal Poly and the other awardee institutions, aims to help change that. For students, this means they will have new options at the undergraduate level and job opportunities immediately upon completing their bachelor's degree.”
The new initiative will feature coursework in regenerative medicine for undergraduates, including lab courses in cell therapies, on-campus research experiences, internships and co-ops with industry partners and community outreach.
Some of the grant funds will also support COMPASS scholars and the $2.89 million grant will be awarded to Cal Poly over the next five years.