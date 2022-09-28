Cal Poly will receive $2.89 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to fund an undergraduate program focused on regenerative medicine.

The mission is to accelerate world-class science to deliver transformative regenerative medicine treatments to California and the world, according to a statement. 

The initiative is part of CIRM’s statewide Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science, or COMPASS program.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0