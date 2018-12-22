Free medical care will be available to uninsured mothers and infants in Santa Maria and Guadalupe as a result of a partnership between Cal Poly and the San Luis Obispo Noor Foundation.
A mobile clinic will offer obstetrics, gynecology, women's health, family medicine, nursing and pediatrics services four days a week, a Cal Poly spokesman said.
Local nurses, doctors, physician assistants, social workers and Dignity Health medical residents are helping staff the Mobile Health Unit, which is funded by private donations and includes a fully furnished exam room and a counseling area, the spokesman said.
Patients may receive care in English, Spanish and Mixtec languages in a repurposed RV that will be at eight sites in Santa Maria on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays and two locations in Guadalupe on Mondays and Thursdays.
Appointments will not be required, and prospective patients can access the online service schedule at https://healthresearch.calpoly.edu/mobile-health and receive updates on Twitter @polynoor.
For services the clinic does not provide, families will be referred to partners in a wide network of community organizations, the spokesman said.
The goal is to provide uninsured families and migrant workers with more convenient access to health care, and sponsors hope access to prenatal care will lead to fewer pregnancy and delivery complications.
“Research indicates that mobile health clinics have helped prevent emergency room visits and improved access to care,” said Suzanne Phelan, director of the Center for Health Research at Cal Poly and project leader. “These results translate into savings as high as $20 for every dollar invested in a mobile unit.”
Staff members will also provide programs that could lead to healthier weight and eating habits for moms and infants.
“Helping new moms and their babies start out life healthy and happy has such a far-reaching impact,” said Abe Lincoln, executive director of the SLO Noor Foundation. “It affects not only the family itself but also the extended family, neighbors and the whole community.”
Education is also a component of the program, as Cal Poly students will be learning as they offer health assessments and referrals, the spokesman said.
“Future doctors and nurses need training in how to prevent and treat the health problems, including obesity, that face many underserved pregnant women,” Phelan said. “Students will learn from health care professionals, faculty, research staff, community partners, social workers and the patients.”
Clients also will have the option to participate in sponsored research aimed at improving maternal and child health through Cal Poly’s Center for Health Research.
SLO Noor Foundation is a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured adults and those who are unable to pay, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or immigration or socioeconomic status.