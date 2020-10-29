Cal Poly marks 60th anniversary of plane crash that killed 22 people, including 16 football players

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Sixty years ago today, Cal Poly experienced an unwanted, unexpected and unfathomable first.
On October 29, 1960, a twin-engine Curtiss Wright Super C-46F Commando, a World War II surplus military transport plane, crashed shortly after takeoff from Toledo Express Airport in northwest Ohio, killing 16 Mustang football players, the student manager, a team booster and four others, including both pilots.
Twenty-six other passengers survived -- 19 players, all four coaches, the team physician and the flight attendant. Telegram-Tribune sports editor Johnny Nettleship recovered from his serious injuries as well.
The Cal Poly accident grabbed national headlines as it was the first crash of a chartered plane carrying an entire athletic team and, at the time, it was the worst sports air disaster in history.
There was plenty of blame to go around and gross negligence surrounding the accident:
C-46 Plane
Cal Poly football team boards Arctic Pacific C-46F Commando bound for Toledo, Ohio.
• Fog so thick that players walking on the tarmac couldn't see the plane 40 feet in front of them.
• An uncertified left engine which lost power during takeoff.
• A captain with a suspended license, but allowed to fly the aircraft pending an appeal.
• A plane that was overweight by more than 2,000 pounds.
Among the 16 players who died, survivors included five wives and nine dependent children.
Of the 19 Cal Poly players and four coaches who survived, just 10 remain alive today. Only nine players are still with us after Jim Fahey, who coached wrestling at two junior high schools for 30 years, died in Gilroy four months ago. The lone coach still alive is Walt Williamson, who served as an athletics director and head track and field coach at Cal State Los Angeles for many years and currently is on the faculty at Alabama School of Mathematics and Science.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
