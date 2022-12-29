 Skip to main content
Cal Poly float entry gets early slot in Rose Parade

  Updated
23Rose Float move out

A bottle of champagne is broken on the trailer hitch during move-out ceremonies at the Cal Poly Rose Float Lab for this year's float on Dec. 19.

 Tom Zasadzinski, Contributor

Cal Poly's “Road to Reclamation” will be the first of the judged floats to roll down Colorado Boulevard on Monday at the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda.

The parade has a “Never-on-Sunday” tradition when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. The entry, which follows the Rose Parade Opening Spectacular, parade sponsor Honda’s “Forever Determined” and the Marine Corps color guard and marching band, will be fourth overall in the lineup that includes 39 floats, 21 marching bands and 16 equestrian units.

“It is really, really exciting,” said team president Annie Doody, a marine sciences major from Glendale, of the parade slot. “It’s really cool to know that we’ll be one of the first things that people see during the parade. It’s going to help, pardon the pun, set the theme for the parade.”

23Rose Float move out

During move-out ceremonies at the Cal Poly Rose Float Lab for this year's float. 
23Rose Float move out2

The Cal Poly "Rose Float Road to Reclamation" heads down South Campus as it heads to Pasadena for flower decorations and eventually the Rose Parade.

23Rose Float move out

The Cal Poly Rose Float "Road to Reclamation" turns onto Kellogg Drive as it heads to Pasadena.

