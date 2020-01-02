Cal Poly continues Rose Parade award-winning tradition with 2020 Director Award

Strong added, “It’s real exciting to get not only a prestigious award but one that combines multiple aspects of our program and really focuses on our success overall.”

The award marked the 57th the Cal Poly campuses have won in their 72-year history of jointly entering a float in the parade now watched by an estimated 65.7 million people worldwide, including the crowd of 700,000 that lined the parade route.

Assigned a coveted sixth position in the lineup, which students said may be a first for Cal Poly, “Aquatic Aspirations” was one of only six self-built entries in competition with 33 others created by professional float builders with corporate sponsorships.

Celebrating the 2020 parade theme, “The Power of Hope,” the float was Cal Poly’s seventh with an ocean-related design, which could be considered an appropriate choice.

The San Luis Obispo university’s College of Science and Mathematics operates the Center for Coastal Marine Sciences on the 3,000-foot former Unocal pier at Port San Luis.