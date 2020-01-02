Cal Poly continues Rose Parade award-winning tradition with 2020 Director Award

Cal Poly’s two university campuses continued their tradition of award-winning floats at the Tournament of Roses Parade by taking their first Director Award in the 2020 New Year’s Day event in Pasadena.
The award for the most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and nonfloral materials was presented to the combined San Luis Obispo and Pomona universities’ team for its “Aquatic Aspirations” entry in the 131st Rose Parade.
Measuring 18 feet wide, 55 feet long and 30 feet high, the float depicted a 9-foot-long rocking submersible exploring a sunken shipwreck, home to marine wildlife that included animated fish, turtles and jellyfish and swaying kelp.
“We’ve never won the Director Award before,” said industrial engineering major Sidney Strong, president of Cal Poly SLO Rose Float. “It’s both related to the design and the decorations of the float.”
Strong added, “It’s real exciting to get not only a prestigious award but one that combines multiple aspects of our program and really focuses on our success overall.”
The award marked the 57th the Cal Poly campuses have won in their 72-year history of jointly entering a float in the parade now watched by an estimated 65.7 million people worldwide, including the crowd of 700,000 that lined the parade route.
Assigned a coveted sixth position in the lineup, which students said may be a first for Cal Poly, “Aquatic Aspirations” was one of only six self-built entries in competition with 33 others created by professional float builders with corporate sponsorships.
Celebrating the 2020 parade theme, “The Power of Hope,” the float was Cal Poly’s seventh with an ocean-related design, which could be considered an appropriate choice.
The San Luis Obispo university’s College of Science and Mathematics operates the Center for Coastal Marine Sciences on the 3,000-foot former Unocal pier at Port San Luis.
“Our concept this year is really cool because we are excited to get creative with some underwater creatures,” Strong said, noting Cal Poly is known for its usually fun, cartoony floats. “There’s a lot of potential for fun innovation and creating a more elegant float than we traditionally do.”
For the ninth consecutive year, the Cal Poly float also was designated a “California Grown” entry by the California Cut Flower Commission.
In 2012, Cal Poly was the first entrant to receive the designation that recognizes entries decorated with at least 85% of their cut flowers and plant materials from the Golden State.
“Aquatic Aspirations” had almost 95% of cut flowers and plant materials from California — up from 91% last year — including a small percentage grown on the two Cal Poly campuses.
The float was covered with 23,000 blooms, including 1,000 Crane Queen Kale, 2,800 protea, 3,400 Gerbera daisies, 5,800 irises and 10,000 roses, as well as a variety of plant materials and seeds — chickpeas, coffee beans, cranberries, crushed popcorn kernels, golden flax seeds, seaweed, Spanish moss, split peas and white beans.
Students from throughout all six of the university’s colleges worked on the float, getting hands-on experience in welding, metal shaping, machining, foam carving, woodworking, painting and flower harvesting.
“This year’s Cal Poly Rose Float shows the power of ‘Learn by Doing’ and multidisciplinary teamwork on a grand collegiate level,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong, who was in Pasadena to watch the parade.
