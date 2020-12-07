Cal Poly Center for Health Research launches people's health movement in Santa Maria

"We started this because there was this opportunity for funding through the Strategic Research Initiative, and this research of health inequity is something we’ve thought about a lot in different ways. But when this … opportunity came up, we thought it would be cool to begin in Santa Maria," Tseng said.

The health equity model also involves the provision of mobile health units, which bring medical care to uninsured and underserved individuals, Tseng said.

In 2019, as part of their research, Cal Poly Center for Health Research faculty partnered with the San Luis Obispo Noor Foundation to establish a mobile health unit that would service the Santa Maria and Guadalupe areas. Now, Tseng said, they are hoping to raise further awareness about the unit through Mi Gente, Nuestra Salud.

"We have a mobile health unit that has been treating the uninsured populations in this area … which is not something that every place has," Tseng said.

Mi Gente, Nuestra Salud organizers also have partnered with Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), Central Coast Alliance for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and Corazon del Pueblo, all of which work with members of the Latinx, indigenous and immigrant communities in the Santa Maria area.

The project relies on the medical insight and cooperation of Marian Regional Medical Center, and Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, along with partnering public officials such as Rep. Salud Carbajal, Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.