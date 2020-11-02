Cal Poly, BYU swimming and diving hold 'Virtual Meet' to start season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — For the first time in eight months, the Cal Poly men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were able to compete again, just in a different kind of way. In what was a first for the Mustangs, their opponent was in another state hundreds of miles away in Utah as Cal Poly competed in a virtual dual meet against BYU.
On Saturday, the two programs each competed at their own facility, with the Mustangs swimming and diving at Anderson Aquatics Center in San Luis Obispo and the Cougars at their facility in Provo, Utah. The two teams then compared times, including adjusting BYU’s for altitude, to determine placement.
“It was so nice to be back to doing what we love to do - competing,” said first year head coach Phil Yoshida. “Even though we were separated by hundreds of miles, the fact that we were ranking our performance against an opponent gave an atmosphere of competition that had been missing for the last eight months. A big thank you to our administration and trainers for helping make this happen.”
On the men’s side for Cal Poly, highlights included freshman Kieran McNulty winning the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:24.42 as well as the 500 free with a time of 4:38.28. Junior Gennady Sytnik took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.46 before later also winning the 200 back with a time of 1:51.81. Sophomore Brandon Toland won the 50 free with a time of 20.91 and sophomore Garrison Price won the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.24.
On the women’s side for the Mustangs, it was the newcomers who shined as freshman Lauren Gleason won the 200 free with a time of 1:56.02. Freshman Alexa Porter won the 200 fly with a time of 2:10.35. Freshman Katie Faris finished second in the 100 free with a time of 50.11 and freshman Bella Bram took second in the 1,000 free with a time of 10:43.04.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.