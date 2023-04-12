After more than 10 years of being under capacity, Cachuma Lake is full following the recent series of winter storms.

In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the County of Santa Barbara has welcomed 16,000 pounds of rainbow trout to the lake this stocking season, with the most recent 4,000 pounds arriving April 10.

The fish range in size from half pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., located in Paynes Creek.

Rainbow Trout 02

