The spillway at Bradbury Dam is wet, and a small amount of water is being released from the dam into a small pool on the downstream side which flows into the Santa Ynez River.
But reports that the spillway has been opened are unfounded, said officials, blaming the wet concrete on water seeping past the big steel gates.
Recent rains pushed the level of Lake Cachuma past the bottom of the spillway gates several weeks ago and, as of Wednesday morning, the reservoir was holding 76 percent of its capacity, according to statistics from the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.
But the four 50-by-30-foot gates have remained closed.
“All dams leak,” said Duane Stroup of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Mid-Pacific Region. “It may be something like that.”
Stroup said it’s also possible water is being released to provide fish habitat as required by the National Marine Fisheries Act.
The Santa Ynez River is considered a historical waterway for steelhead trout, which, like salmon, return from the sea up freshwater rivers to spawn.
Fray Crease, the Water Agency manager for the County Public Works Department, agreed water flowing from the dam is likely a normal release from the channel beneath it.
In addition to water for fish habitat, water is released to recharge groundwater basins downstream and to provide irrigation water to farmers along the river.
“When there are downstream releases, normally there’s (advance) notification of that,” Crease added.
A Bureau of Reclamation stream gauge located on the Santa Ynez River just below Los Laurels Canyon recorded water flowing Wednesday morning at a rate of 362 cubic feet per second.
Also as of Wednesday morning, Cachuma Lake was holding 146,878 acre-feet of water, or 76 percent of its 193,305 acre-foot capacity.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.
Long-range forecasts indicate another potent storm could sweep into the area around March 27, which would help push its level toward full.
But hydrologists said even without more rain, continuing runoff from previous storms will flow into the lake for several weeks.
Both Gibraltar and Jameson reservoirs are still at 100 percent capacity.
Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria was holding 46,720 acre-feet Wednesday, or 24 percent of its 194,971 acre-foot capacity.
Rain that began falling Tuesday evening and continued off and on until Wednesday morning added only slight amounts to the season totals.
Some of the precipitation from around the county ranged from 0.50 of an inch in Guadalupe, to 0.39 of an inch in Los Olivos, 0.35 in Casmalia, 0.34 in Buellton and Santa Ynez. In Sisquoc 0.33 fell, 0.31 in Santa Maria, 0.29 in Orcutt, 0.23 on Harris Grade, 0.16 in Lompoc and 0.14 in Los Alamos.
Areas that typically see higher amounts of rain also received more this time around, with 0.47 of an inch measured in Refugio Pass, 0.68 of an inch reported on Figueroa Mountain — for a season total of 23.49 inches — and 0.94 of an inch recorded in San Marcos Pass — bringing the season total there to 43.09 inches.
Cuyama, which usually receives less rain than other area counties, reported zero precipitation from Tuesday night’s storm.
Although countywide the rainfall is holding at 114 percent of normal for the entire water year, the percentage for the year to date has fallen to 135.
The water year begins Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31.