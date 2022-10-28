041715 Cachuma trout plant 02.JPG
Park Naturalist Liz Gaspar watches as some of the 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout flow through a plastic sleeve into Lake Cachuma in this file photo from April 2015. 

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Cachuma Lake was recently restocked with 4,000 pounds of tagged triploid rainbow trout that officially kicked off the 2022-23 stocking season.

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County Parks in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife trucked in the load from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek and released fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies.

The next trout plants are tentatively scheduled for the months of December, January and April 2023 to bring the total to 16,000 pounds over the remainder of the season, according to a county parks spokeswoman.

