Cachuma Lake was recently restocked with 4,000 pounds of tagged triploid rainbow trout that officially kicked off the 2022-23 stocking season.
On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County Parks in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife trucked in the load from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek and released fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies.
The next trout plants are tentatively scheduled for the months of December, January and April 2023 to bring the total to 16,000 pounds over the remainder of the season, according to a county parks spokeswoman.
County Parks recommend bait fishing, trolling, or casting artificial lures as possible methods for catching rainbow trout. The most common sizes caught at Cachuma Lake are reportedly between 12 and 21 inches.
The Cachuma trout record is 15 pounds, according to records.
County Parks officials invite the public to enjoy the recreational area. Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. Boat, pontoon, outboard and kayak rentals are available at the Cachuma Lake Marina as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses.
For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, due to a 30-day quagga mussel restriction at the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to their visit.
Annual passes for U.S. veterans are $10 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase. The special pass allows veterans access to Cachuma Recreation Area and Jalama Beach county parks during daylight hours.