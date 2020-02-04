Cachuma Lake fishing report: Get your trolling motor running, head out on Cachuma Lake 🎣

Cachuma Lake fishing report: Get your trolling motor running, head out on Cachuma Lake 🎣

{{featured_button_text}}

Here is the Cachuma Lake fishing report for the week ending Feb. 1. All information and photos are made available by the Cachuma Lake Marina, so be sure to check them out for more information and fishing tips before you head out.

We recently starting putting this fishing report together because of the persistent insistence of our Facebook page followers. If there is anything that you think we should be covering, or if you have something you would like to share with us, our Facebook page is the easiest place to do it.

Have fun and be safe in, on or around the water. 🏞️

Download PDF Cachuma Lake Fishing report - Week Ending 020120
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News