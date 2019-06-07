Although he's not set to graduate until 2020, Jeremy Hicks is getting an early start on his Cabrillo High senior project to promote basketball skills among youth and pay tribute to a former teammate who died of leukemia.
Hicks, who manned the point guard position for the Conquistadores this winter, is hosting the "Nothin' But Net" camp for girls and boys in grades five through eight from Monday through Friday at Cabrillo's gymnasium.
The camp will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each day. The cost to attend is $50.
While Hicks plans to offer instruction in passing and shooting, along with fun games and scrimmages, he said the camp is much more than basketball.
It's a way to honor his basketball recreation league teammate Noah Scott, who died of leukemia in June 2017.
Scott, a Lompoc Babe Ruth player who also served as an umpire for youth baseball games and was planning to attend Cabrillo High, was 15 when he died.
“It’s about becoming a better basketball player by helping kids improve their skills, but at the same time it’s about helping them be better people,” Hicks said inside Cabrillo's gym.
Character will be a major point of emphasis at the camp, Hicks says.
“Having good character is important to have while playing sports because it’s an intense environment and it’s important to keep your cool, respect the refs and respect your coaches,” Hicks said.
He recalled a respectful and talented Scott during their years playing in the Lompoc Recreation League.
“He was inspirational to me because he was one of my teammates for three years in recreation basketball teams,” Hicks said. "He was a nice, awesome kid, and it kind of inspired me to try to be a better person.
“Now, I want to inspire other kids to be good sports and be better people at the same time.”
All proceeds from the camp will go toward the Noah Scott Foundation, formed to support families who have children with life-threatening ailments.
Part of the funding will pay for the foundation's upcoming trip to Central America, where volunteers will conduct a soccer camp and help a community in Costa Rica.
When Cabrillo High School holds its graduation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, it will mark the end of one chapter for Blake Settje and usher in another that will take him across the country to formally begin his service career at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Hicks said he has received support from the Scott family, who are excited about his camp.
"I will probably get Jordan or Zack Scott to help out with the camp,” Hicks said. 'I’ve talked with Noah’s dad and he’s helping with the T-shirts."
Hicks won't be the only coach running basketball drills inside Cabrillo's gym. He'll employ his teammates and coaches, plus volunteers.
“Some of the varsity guys and girls will help with the camp -- five to six from each team,” Hicks said. "Right now, Hayden Jory, Adam Wilson and Alec Brown are among those who will help. I also know Morgan McIntyre, Jesse Jenkins, Riley Perry … those are some of the names helping me out."
Hicks' plan is to run two camps, one from June 10 to 14 and another following his graduation from Cabrillo High in June 2020.
He is hoping "Nothin' But Net" will become an annual event in Vandenberg Village.
“I’m planning on doing it this year, then doing it again next year,” Hicks said. “Then, I want to be able to hand it off to one of my teammates to keep it going.”
For more information about the camp, contact Hicks at 805-819-9606 or visit https://nothinbutnetcamps.wixsite.com/nothinbutnetcamp.