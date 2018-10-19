The capital campaign for the most significant upgrade in the history of the Cabrillo High School aquarium got a lift Thursday thanks to a donation from CoastHills Credit Union.
Representatives of the financial institution traveled to the school Thursday afternoon to present aquarium leaders with a check for $5,000. The money will go toward the Cabrillo High aquarium’s Interactive Tide Pool Project, for which the school is attempting to raise $250,000 to fund a new interactive tide pool exhibit, as well as upgrade the aquarium’s filtration systems. The fundraising campaign kicked off last month.
“We’re so pleased that CoastHills was willing to donate $5,000 to our cause,” Aquarium Director Greg Eisen said. “We’re just very appreciative of their support, and we’re looking forward to rolling out this project, hopefully within the next year.”
CoastHills leaders on hand for the check presentation included President/CEO Paul Cook and board member Kris Andrews.
The donation was part of the CoastHills “Another great deed” campaign, according to the credit union. For the campaign, which is being held during the institution’s 60th anniversary, CoastHills has planned 60 great deeds to benefit members, neighbors and the local community between now and its next anniversary in August.
For more information on the Cabrillo aquarium fundraising effort, including information on how to donate, contact Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or at 805-742-2888.