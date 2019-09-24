The Cabrillo High School Aquarium will hold a "Welcome Back" open house, its first of the 2019-20 school year, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the on-campus facility.
At the free event, the aquarium’s ongoing projects and exhibits will be on display. A new poison dart frog habitat will be making its public debut as part of the aquarium’s rainforest exhibit. The aquarium’s Interactive Tide Pool Project also will be highlighted, and aquarium students and staff will be sharing information about the planned renovation.
For more information, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or 805-742-2888.