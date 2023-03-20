C.A.R.E.4Paws will roll out a new mobile veterinary clinic in a couple of months after a fundraiser Saturday at La Lieff Wines in Santa Barbara brought in more than the balance needed to purchase the unit, a spokeswoman said.
“With the generous support of the community, we met and even exceeded that goal, and the new clinic rolls out in May,” said Isabelle Gullo, executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting pets and their owners.
She said the organization had to raise $350,000 to purchase the 37-foot mobile clinic.