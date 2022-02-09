To help meet the demand for pet assistance driven by the pandemic, C.A.R.E.4Paws is expanding its mobile clinic service to San Luis Obispo County, said Isabelle Gullo, co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization.
Dubbed Snip & Chip SLO, the goal is to fight pet overpopulation and pet homelessness in SLO County by providing access to affordable spaying and neutering and other basic pet care to financially struggling pet owners.
The first two Snip & Chip SLO Pet Wellness Clinics will be held Feb. 20 and March 20 at Nipomo Dog & Cat Hospital, 525 Sandydale Drive, Nipomo.
Veterinary teams from the pet hospital and C.A.R.E.4Paws will perform at least 150 free spays and neuters by prior appointment, Gullo said.
Dogs and cats also can receive low-cost, walk-in vaccines, flea treatment, deworming medication, nail trims and microchips from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gullo said since the pandemic started, C.A.R.E.4Paws has received a growing number of spaying and neutering inquiries from low-income families in SLO County, a majority from Nipomo and Oceano.
The organization’s clinic team has accommodated many of those requests, even though C.A.R.E.4Paws’ main service area has been Santa Barbara County, she said.
C.A.R.E.4Paws joined forces with SLO County nonprofit groups Animals in Need Fund and Animal Shelter Adoption Partners, or ASAP, to provide the expanded services.
Gullo said the Snip & Chip SLO team looks to partner with local veterinary clinics, pet service providers and other animal and social welfare groups to provide the clinics.
To make reservations for spay and neuter services at the Nipomo clinic, visit www.snipslo.org.
For more information about the pet services, to find out how to volunteer or to donate funds to support the project, visit the website, email info@snipslo.org or call 805-242-2205.