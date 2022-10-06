Locals lined up with their pets Wednesday for an affordable pop-up pet clinic to get the services and information they needed for their furry friends.

The C.A.R.E.4Paws Mobile Unit set up shop at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria — the unit has been helping families and their pets on the Central Coast for about 10 years and the program continues to grow.

"Our main purpose is to lower pet overpopulation and promote responsible pet ownership in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties," said Carlos Abitia, C.A.R.E.4Paws' mobile services coordinator. "We do this by promoting free spays and neuters. This year, we are close to 2,000 spays and neuters and we treat about 10,000 animals to low-income pet families."

