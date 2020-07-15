By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

COVID-19 Cases
- Additional daily cases: 89
- Hospitalizations: 81 (27 ICU)
- Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 3,412
- Recovered: 3,049
- Deaths: 29
- Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 1,924
- Recovered: 1,714
- Total cases among Orcutt residents: 134
- Recovered: 123
- Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 43
- Recovered: 35
- Total cases among Lompoc residents: 252
- Recovered: 223
- Total tests performed in county: 58,741
Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, July 15, 2020.
Figures for total cases, recovered cases and deaths in the county do not include those of the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc.
