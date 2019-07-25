Local businesses, nonprofits and a recently retired school administrator were honored Thursday night during the 2019 Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce awards gala.
Held at Hancock College's Marian Theatre, the ceremony to celebrate this year’s winners was attended by approximately 300 people.
Mark Richardson, who retired on July 1 after seven years as superintendent of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, was selected for the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award.
Named for former Santa Maria City Manager Robert F. Grogan, the award is given to those who have provided noteworthy service to the community through professional or volunteer work in a public agency.
During Richardson’s tenure as superintendent, the district passed the largest school construction bond in its history and increased graduation and attendance rates.
During the gala, short videos featuring the award winners were played after each award was announced.
In the video, Richardson said he was honored to join the list of Robert F. Grogan Award recipients, which includes former Mayor Larry Lavagnino and Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada.
The Robert P. Hatch Citizens of the Year Award — named for the former president and CEO of the Chamber — was presented to Hardy and Judy Hearn, who own hotels around the Central Coast, including the Santa Maria Inn, Radisson and Best Western in Santa Maria.
The Hearns have been actively involved community members for decades, serving on several on nonprofit boards and volunteering for organizations like the PCPA Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of the Central Coast, CALM and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
“We just love this community and we’ll continue to be here and help in every way we can,” Judy Hearn said.
Babé Farms was recognized with the Large Business of the Year Award.
Founded in 1986, the company is one of the company’s major suppliers of dozens of varieties of gourmet vegetables like baby carrots, baby lettuces, specialty roots and greens. The entire operation includes about 300 employees.
The 2019 nonprofit of the year was the Boys & Girls Club of the Central Coast, which serves youth from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Jack’s All-American Plumbing, which was founded in 1991 by Jack and Becky Bingham, was selected as this year’s small business of the year.
Hancock College Student Success Outreach Specialist Carlos Escobedo was honored with the Chamber’s Young Professional of the Year Award for his work with a variety of community organizations.
The event coordinator for Santa Maria Open Streets, Escobedo helped organized an event which brought thousands of community members into downtown and closed-off a one-mile segment of Main Street.
Escobedo, who also volunteers with nonprofit bike shop Bici Centro and founded the first Spanish-language Toastmaster Club on the Central Coast, encouraged others to work toward making their community better.
“We’re used to complaining about what we don’t have,” he said. “That’s cool — that’s the first step. But you have to go farther and work together in finding solutions.”
The 2010 Tourism Partner of the Year Award was presented to Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard & Winery, one of the founding wineries in the Santa Maria Valley which produces Chardonnay, syrah and pinot noir.
The 2019 Ambassador of the Year Award was presented to Erika Weber, of VTC Enterprises. Weber served as chief ambassador for the Chamber for 15 years before stepping down this past June.
At the end of Thursday’s gala, outgoing Chamber Board Chair Ray Arensdorf presented radio host and Downtown Fridays organizer Ed Carcarey with the Chairman’s Award, which is awarded to highlight a person or organization that made a difference in the Chamber or wider community.
“[Carcarey] is a champion of inclusivity,” Arensdorf said. “If you want to incorporate business and community into an event, he’s the man.”