As the pandemic restrictions impacted businesses in Santa Barbara County, Back Porch Flowers and Gifts owner Huong Hopp was forced to lay off four employees last year, about half her staff, but a bright spot emerged amid the unprecedented calamity.

Customers started purchasing more flowers for friends and family due to the physical isolation caused by quarantining, months of lockdowns or stay-at-home orders, according to Catherine Sackrison, Hopp’s sister and seasonal worker for the florist, located at 4850 S. Bradley Road.

Recently, florists have been swamped with orders due to the increased business and, also, because it's Valentine's Day weekend.

“Because of a lack of being able to connect in person, people were reaching out for different ways to connect with their loved ones through any means possible,” Sackrison said. “Sending flowers became a really popular option.”

Business, however, didn’t bloom right away. Restrictions also forced growers to shut down in the beginning, creating a supply deficiency during a time when demand was peaking, and the supply-and-demand issue is still iffy nearly a year into the pandemic, Sackrison added.

A slew of events for which her shop supplies flowers, including weddings, that were postponed or canceled in 2020 are starting to get rescheduled, albeit scaled back, and are piling up on the shop’s four employees, including Hopp, whose phone is ringing off the hook.

With any order, big or small, arranging the flowers involves dexterous and often laborious work, with an element of design skill, which is why floral arrangements can be expensive, according to Sackrison, who adds that customers get a better value when they order directly from local florists, rather than middlemen, because they're speaking with the person who will be arranging their flowers.

Up to 80% of the florist’s business is floral arrangements, including for large events, but it also sells plants, keepsakes and home décor items, purchases of which have helped keep the business afloat. Hopp bought the tiny shop 14 years ago.

"Everything in this industry has been scrappy," Sackrison said.

Even Santa Barbara County shops whose primary business is not selling flowers are seeing an uptick.

Annette Hernandez, who owns Just 2 Sweet Candy Creations and Events located at 703 E. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc, is experiencing a surge in flower sales, although her primary business is event planning for VIP or corporate clients, and weddings.

“We’re not your everyday florist, but we have picked up the floral stuff during the pandemic because people are sending flowers,” Hernandez said, adding her shop is considered the “budget-friendly” store for flower stuff.

Unlike many small businesses during the pandemic, Just 2 Sweet hasn’t needed to let any employees go — she only employs three people in her shop — although she has lost about $100,000 worth of sales due to coronavirus restrictions.

Clients whose weddings were planned for 2020 were moved to 2021 and those with ceremonies in February, March or April of this year are postponing those to next year, although June of this year is looking more promising, according to Hernandez.

The shop’s customer base is returning, but events will be scaled back, with more occurring outdoors, and with masking and social distancing precautions required.

The pandemic has provided, if not planted, the seed for inspiration, including for new products, which now include customized hand sanitizer bottles that are sold at Hernandez's shop.

“It’s just our new normal at this point,” Hernandez said.