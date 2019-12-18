Burton Mesa chaparral presents unique challenges for preventing, fighting fires

When it comes to fighting wildland fires, Santa Barbara County — with its mix of topography, abundant fuels and Sundowner winds — presents a specific set of challenges.
While the topography and weather may not pose a problem in the Lompoc Valley's Burton Mesa Ecological Reserve, the natural fuels in the area do.
The Burton Mesa spans 5,638 acres between the Purisima Hills and Santa Ynez Mountains with chaparral thicker than any other on the Central Coast.
These hardy plants can also grow in loose sand, making it especially susceptible to fueling wildfires, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The region's plant makeup has fed fires including the 2017 Rucker fire, 2016 Canyon fire and the 2015 Mesa fire. The Honda Canyon fire in 1977 resulted in four deaths.
With wildfires becoming more intense and dangerous, protecting the 14,000 homes in the surrounding communities of Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills and Mesa Oaks has become a renewed priority for the County Fire Department.
“When they built those communities up there in the 1950s and 1960s, they didn’t design them around fire protection," said County Fire Marshal Rob Hazard. "It’s clear that was not part of their thought process, so we have challenges where there’s these dense housing developments and right on the other side of their fence is dense chaparral."
Born out of a desire to mitigate fire threats to the reserve and surrounding communities, the county developed the Lompoc Valley Fuel Reduction Project.
The project is funded by a four-year $2.23 million grant — the largest grant of its kind in Santa Barbara County — awarded by Cal Fire, plus $222,000 in supplemental matching funds from the county.
The plan calls for reducing vegetation and removing dead pine trees, which will be converted into wood chips and left on the ground to create 20-foot buffers for 15 miles along Harris Grade Road, Rucker Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard.
Those efforts, according to County Fire officials, can prevent ignitions along roadways — the 2017 Rucker fire was believed to have been started by a malfunctioning car part that shot sparks into dry grass — and aid in keeping roads clear for potential evacuations.
The project also would entail the development of firebreaks behind neighborhoods and the creation of an 18-mile fuel break along La Purisima Ridge from Vandenberg Air Force Base eastward to Drum Canyon.
A firebreak is a gap in vegetation or other combustible material that acts as a barrier to the spread of wildfire.
During an October forum in Vandenberg Village, Hazard said the "strategic" firebreaks are critical for fire protection.
“These types of fuel treatments really aren’t to directly protect a community; they’re actually really for firefighters to engage a fire from a distance, from a safer location,” Hazard said. “So that’s really what they’re for: for strategic fire control.
"They have an indirect benefit to communities, because if we can stop a fire on a ridgeline 10 miles away from your town, that’s a benefit to the community.”
He noted cattle grazing can be one of the best ways to manage fuels but said there are fewer cattle in North County than in years past.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to serving as potential fire fuel, the Burton Mesa chaparral also limits how firefighters can battle blazes.
Bringing heavy equipment into sandy areas presents problems, like getting that machinery stuck within the reserve, which is managed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
To oversee the Lompoc Valley Fuel Reduction Project, former Santa Barbara City Fire Department wildland fire specialist Ann Marx was brought out of retirement by county officials.
At an October forum in Vandenberg Village, Marx stressed firefighters will work to protect the health of the natural environment when carrying out the project’s objectives.
For example, she said, workers will remove about 100 pine trees and thin vegetation, which could increase the vitality of the remaining Bishop pines.
“We haven’t targeted the live healthy ones,” she said of the trees, “just the dead ones.”
Work on the project is slated to begin this month and continue through 2022. After that, Hazard said, the county intends to maintain the area and make sure that it doesn’t get back to hazardous levels.
Hazard also noted County Fire is in discussions with California State Parks Department about doing fuel reduction work, which could involve prescribed burns, in and around La Purisima Mission.
“They’re very much open to our help,” he said.
Santa Barbara County's mix of topography, abundant fuels and Sundowner winds presents a specific set of challenges for firefighters who say they'd rather fight wildfires almost anywhere than the place some of them have dubbed Wildfire County.
Steve and Renée O'Neill consider their 70-acre ranch near the top of Tepusquet Canyon one of the most beautiful properties in Santa Barbara County.
Fire officials attribute Santa Barbara County’s high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire “Goldilocks zone." The county sits far enough north to get good winter rainfall, but it’s far enough south to feel the Southern California summer heat that cooks fuels tinder-dry.
While Santa Barbara County's fire marshal Rob Hazard doesn't believe wildfires are becoming more unpredictable in their behavior, he does acknowledge conditions are changing making them bigger, longer lasting, and being more difficult to contain.
“Firenado” sounds like the title for a campy science-fiction flick, but it’s a real phenomenon that firefighters say they’re seeing more often as wildfires worldwide become more intense.
The Cave fire that erupted Nov. 25 was a textbook example of Santa Barbara County wildfires, encompassing virtually all the elements that, in one combination or another, have characterized the South Coast’s most significant blazes.