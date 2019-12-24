BurgerIM in Santa Maria closes after opening 2 years ago in Skyway Center

Two years after opening its doors, the sole BurgerIM location in Santa Maria has closed.
As of at least Monday, the restaurant posted a handwritten letter to its front door informing customers that it will be shutting down.
"Thank you for your support throughout this year," the letter stated. "Unfortunately, we will be closing for good."
The Israeli burger eatery, one of the first businesses to open in the Skyway Center development near the airport, specialized in customizable mini burgers, or sliders.
The company's name comes from a combination of "burger" and a Hebrew suffix meaning "many."
The Santa Maria location is not the only BurgerIM to close in recent days.
According to news reports from the past few months, BurgerIM locations have closed in Thousand Oaks, Fresno, Greensboro, North Carolina and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, among other cities.
According to a Dec. 19 report in Restaurant Business magazine, the company has informed franchisees that it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
A call to BurgerIM's U.S. corporate headquarters in Encino led to a message stating its voice mailbox was full.
Hart Commercial Real Estate, the Arroyo Grande-based company that manages the Skyway Center, did not return a request for comment about the closure of the restaurant.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed