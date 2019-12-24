BurgerIM in Santa Maria closes after opening 2 years ago in Skyway Center

Two years after opening its doors, the sole BurgerIM location in Santa Maria has closed.

As of at least Monday, the restaurant posted a handwritten letter to its front door informing customers that it will be shutting down.

"Thank you for your support throughout this year," the letter stated. "Unfortunately, we will be closing for good."

The Israeli burger eatery, one of the first businesses to open in the Skyway Center development near the airport, specialized in customizable mini burgers, or sliders.

The company's name comes from a combination of "burger" and a Hebrew suffix meaning "many."

The Santa Maria location is not the only BurgerIM to close in recent days.