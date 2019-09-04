Eighty-five tables and booths filled the outside lawn and the inside walkway of the Rabobank Student Center at Allan Hancock College on Wednesday for the annual Bulldog Bow-WOW.
The booths and tables were open from 10 a.m to 1 p.m to help students find a suitable future career as well as attract new members to student organizations. Students also had opportunities to get to know faculty and staff, learn about financial aid and partake in entertainment such as a cornhole toss or have pizza for spending their day learning about various offerings on campus.
Henry Schroff, who has worked inside the student activities office since 2010, served as the primary organizer for this year’s Bulldog Bow-WOW.
“The Bulldog Bow-WOW gets students connected to the campus and with different clubs,” Schroff said.
Schroff, who serves as the student activities specialist on campus, helps use the event to get more students – particularly new freshmen – intrigued and energized.
“The more engaged they are, the better they will do in college,” Schroff said. “What we’re trying to do here is get them on a career path that will help them succeed in college.”
Jose Legaspi Ledezma sat inside the student center walkway to help students with admissions and records. “We’re encouraging students to update their mailing addresses," he said. "And we’re working on a project to expedite their process for degrees and getting the majors they want to get. We’re here to discuss their career options.”
Sitting to the right of him were Sarah Galindo and Gemma Garcia, who are in their second year as student workers on campus. Both represented the outreach/retention and counseling table.
“We’re letting them know about counseling services,” Galindo said. “We have counselors who can answer any question a student may have based on where they’re going, what they want to do, if they want to make any changes, etc. As a retention specialist, we work with students who are returning and helping students find their way on campus – including connecting them with any service they might have. We’re always helping students.”
Added Garcia, “This event is more to create community and to get the students to know the kind of services we offer from clubs to departments.”
Not only were on-campus clubs and programs featured indoors and outdoors to attract new members, but off-campus sponsors like Costco and Driscoll’s were on site to help provide job opportunities or samples of their fruit products, respectively.
Also occupying space were representatives of the U.S Marine recruitment center, who got students to try pull-ups while learning about the Marines. Freshman Enrique Murrillo, a Pioneer Valley High graduate, managed to crank out five pull ups.
He said he plans to pursue a career in computer science.
“I’ve gotten most of an idea of what I want to do,” Murrillo said. “I want to work in the realm of software engineering or hardware engineering.” Murrillo, who roamed around other booths, said he eventually hopes to attend a university in Northern California.
Also moving from booth to booth were Hancock College student athletes Danielle Morgan, who plays womens basketball, and Lexi Porter, softball, who were taking part in contests like the cornhole toss and spin the wheel for a chance to win prizes.
Student choreographers from the dance department came out to add to the influx of entertainment at the event – which also included the all-new campus Rock and Mariachi band. Band members Avery Fonteneau, James Hartfield and Ethan Garcia busted out their guitars and played some acoustic tunes as students learned more about the on-campus offerings.