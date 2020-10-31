You have permission to edit this article.
Bulldog Bound-O-Ween: Hancock College provides fun for families

Bulldog Bound-O-Ween: Hancock College provides fun for families

Hancock College hosted a drive-through trick-or-treating event for local families on Halloween to provide a holiday activity that was both COVID-safe and fun.

Families flocked to the college's Santa Maria campus between 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday to take part in Bulldog Bound-O-Ween. 

Attendees were required to wear a face covering and remain in their cars while driving through. 

Other drive-through trick-or-treat events over the last week drew big crowds, with local residents eager to mark the holiday in a fun, safe way. 

