Bulldog Bound-O-Ween: Hancock College provides fun for families

Hancock College hosted a drive-through trick-or-treating event for local families on Halloween to provide a holiday activity that was both COVID-safe and fun.
Families flocked to the college's Santa Maria campus between 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday to take part in Bulldog Bound-O-Ween.
Attendees were required to wear a face covering and remain in their cars while driving through.
Other drive-through trick-or-treat events over the last week drew big crowds, with local residents eager to mark the holiday in a fun, safe way.
Allan Hancock College staff and students passed out candy to children in a drive through trick or treat event Saturday afternoon.
Allan Hancock College bulldog mascot Spike greeted familes as they passed through the trick or treat drive through event on Halloween Saturday afternoon.
Allan Hancock College hosted a family friendly drive through trick or treat event Saturday afternoon.
Children in costume can be seen waiting by the window for candy at the trick or treat drive through event at Allan Hancock College on Halloween Saturday afternoon.
Children in costume can be seen waiting by the window for candy at the trick or treat drive through event at Allan Hancock College on Halloween Saturday afternoon.
Marine Seargent Melara passes out candy at the drive through trick or treat event at Allan Hancock College on Halloween Saturday afternoon.
Allan Hancock College staff and faculty waved at cars with children as they passed by the trick or treat event on Halloween Saturday afternoon.
Children in costume can be seen waiting by the window for candy at the trick or treat drive through event at Allan Hancock College on Halloween Saturday afternoon.
Staff and faculty greeted cars with children as they passed through the trick or treat event on Halloween Saturday afternoon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.