The event allowed students to tour the campus and participate in four of 13 available workshops based on academic and career programs offered at Hancock.
Workshops included High Tech Hounds (machining and manufacturing), Bulldog Beats (music) and Cartoon Canines (animation).
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Bulldog Bound is the first phase of the Hancock Promise and focuses on creating a college-going culture among fifth through eighth grade students and their families, according to a Hancock spokesman.
120619 Bulldog Bound 01.jpg
Spike, Hancock College’s mascot, plays Frisbee with Orcutt Academy students during the Bulldog Bound program on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 Bulldog Bound 02.jpg
Dana Elementary School student Sophia Vargas catches a paper tower she built in an architecture class during Hancock College’s Bulldog Bound program on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Bulldog Bound 03.jpg
Dana Elementary students tour Hancock College’s during the Bulldog Bound program on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Bulldog Bound 04.jpg
Arellanes School students draw animated flip books during Hancock College’s Bulldog Bound program on Friday. More than 400 fifth and sixth grade students participated in a day of fun and educational hands-on workshops at the Santa Maria campus.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Bulldog Bound 05.jpg
Orcutt Academy students mob a frisbee player after her catch during Hancock College’s Bulldog Bound program on Friday. More than 400 fifth and sixth grade students participated in a day of fun and educational hands-on workshops at the Santa Maria campus.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Bulldog Bound 06.jpg
Dana Elementary School student Will Hidinger watches the paper tower he helped build in an architecture class fall during Hancock College’s Bulldog Bound program on Friday. More than 400 fifth and sixth grade students participated in a day of fun and educational hands-on workshops at the Santa Maria campus.
Len Wood Staff
120619 Bulldog Bound 07.jpg
Orcutt Academy students play frisbee during Hancock College’s Bulldog Bound program on Friday. More than 400 fifth and sixth grade students participated in a day of fun and educational hands-on workshops at the Santa Maria campus.
Len Wood Staff
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter