More than 400 fifth and sixth grade students participated in a day of fun and educational hands-on workshops at Hancock College’s Santa Maria campus Friday as part of the college’s Bulldog Bound program.

The event allowed students to tour the campus and participate in four of 13 available workshops based on academic and career programs offered at Hancock.

Workshops included High Tech Hounds (machining and manufacturing), Bulldog Beats (music) and Cartoon Canines (animation).

Bulldog Bound is the first phase of the Hancock Promise and focuses on creating a college-going culture among fifth through eighth grade students and their families, according to a Hancock spokesman. 

