Children and caregivers are invited to attend bilingual storytime at the Santa Maria Public Library every Monday through Oct. 10 starting at 4 p.m. in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater.
The program, featuring stories being read in English and Spanish, is designed to help children gain reading and literacy skills, build their confidence and readiness for school all while having a fun time.
You can see updates on future programs and events being hosted at the Santa Maria Public Library on their website, www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, and on their social media pages.