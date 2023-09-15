Jeff Olssen.jpg

Jeff Olsson, chef/owner of Industrial Eats, chats with customers at his Buellton restaurant in this 2019 photo. 

 Contributed, Ariette Armella

Pioneering farm-to-table chef Jeff Olsson of Buellton eatery Industrial Eats has died, leaving a legacy of "eat well, do good" for friends and patrons.

"We are open and intend to grow and flourish despite the loss of Jeff," a statement posted to social media reads, five days after Olsson's reported death on Sept. 2.

"His legacy is strong and the team are strong."

072120 Jamie Edlin 3

Travis Meyer of HAHA Fishing company and Jeff Olsson of Industrial Eats sit in front of Olsson's Buellton eatery in this 2020 image.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Los Olivos School Foundation raises $100,000

Chefs Jeff Olsson, Michael Cherney, Matt Nichols and Budi Kazali created the 2016 LO-CAL Field Feast menu as part of an effort to raise funds for the Los Olivos School Foundation.
Valley Piggery teaches the fine art of butchering, and so much more
Buy Now

Before starting their butchery workshop, Jake O. Francis, left, owner of Valley Piggery, takes a photo of a slab of pork from Cal Poly as Jeff Olsson, owner of New West Catering looks on, in this 2016 image.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0