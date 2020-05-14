Buellton youngsters lighten quarantine load

×
Andy and Oliver Jenkins stand behind their joke of the day table Wednesday at their home on Second Street in Buellton.
Len Wood, Staff
Andy and Oliver Jenkins saw an increasing number of people pass by their Buellton home on quarantine walks, so they decided to lighten the exercisers' worries.
They put out a table in front of their Second Street house to share a joke of the day and a Lego of the day.
Wednesday's joke was, "What falls and never gets hurt?" Rain.
Tuesday's joke was, "What is a tornado's favorite game?" Twister.
They alternate who builds the Lego of the day. Oliver's Wednesday contribution was a pirate ship.
Their mother said distance learning isn't a problem, since they are home-schooled.
051320 Buellton stroll 02.jpg
Buellton residents out on bike rides and walks watch and listen as walking musicians play during the “Bach & Bluegrass Stroll” on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
051320 Buellton stroll 03.jpg
Musicians walk as they play a mobile concert through Buellton neighborhoods Wednesday during “Bach & Bluegrass Stroll” performances.
Len Wood, Staff
051320 Buellton stroll 04.jpg
Jonata School workers watch and listen as walking musicians play during Buellton's “Bach & Bluegrass Stroll” on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
051320 Buellton stroll 05.jpg
Yard signs in front of homes on Second Street in Buellton encourage residents while musicians play a mobile concert as they walk past Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
051320 Buellton stroll 06.jpg
Musicians Kaitlyn Greenwood and Luke Hemming play Bach and bluegrass as they walk through Buellton neighborhoods Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
051320 Buellton stroll 01.jpg
Musicians Kaitlyn Greenwood and Luke Hemming play Bach and bluegrass as they walk through Buellton neighborhoods Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
