The annual Wine & Chili Festival will return to Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton on Sunday, March 20, showcasing a lineup of wineries, breweries and spirits, as well as retail vendors, live music and food trucks.
The one-day event will run from 12 to 4:30 p.m. and feature a community salsa and chili cook-off competition.
The family-friendly festival will feature live music by entertainment by Paradise Kings and DJ FIU. Additional details on entertainment are forthcoming.
Hot Chili tickets for attendees 21 years and up are $55 and include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and spirit tasting. For guests 13 to 20 years old, the Mild Chili ticket is $20 with no alcohol.
Tickets at the door will be $65 for general admission Hot Chili tickets, and $25 for Mild Chili tickets for guests under 21. No exceptions will be made.
Event tickets and ride safe transportation tickets from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc, all can be purchased online at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or by calling the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.
No walkup transportation tickets will be sold at bus departures.