Event organizer Steve Lykken of
Steve's Wheel and Tire shop in Buellton says the Oct. 12 event which was born from his love of the 1932 Ford Roadster – coined the "Deuce" – raised a total of $18,000.
"It was a 1,000% successful," said Lykken. "I'm very pleased with the amount of money we raised."
Giving full credit to event sponsors and attendees who participated in the event, the Roadster collector and organizer emphasized the power of people unifying to do good things.
"It's the community coming together, is what it is. Their support was amazing," Lykken said.
101219 Deuces on 101 05.jpg
Car enthusiasts look at cars lined up at Zaca Creek Golf Course during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 04.jpg
David Stoker, left, and his father Terry Stoker, of Ontario look at a classic car on display at the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 01.jpg
Rod Lykken, son of event organizer Steve Lykken, dusts off of his father's 1932 Roadster pickup during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan. Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 02.jpg
Steve Lykken, host and car collector, brings in some items for the raffle during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 03.jpg
Car enthusiasts look at cars lined up at Zaca Creek Golf Course during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 06.jpg
Car enthusiasts look at classic cars lined up at Zaca Creek Golf Course during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 07.jpg
The engine compartment from a 1932 Ford 3-Window coupe was on display during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 08.jpg
Car enthusiasts look at classic cars lined up at Zaca Creek Golf Course during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 09.jpg
A 1932 two door sedan, owned by Danny Green, of Tulare, was on display during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 10.jpg
Car enthusiasts look at classic cars lined up at Zaca Creek Golf Course during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 11.jpg
Carl Abeloe, left, and his wife Charlene Abeloe, of Los Alamos look at a 1932 three window coupe during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 12.jpg
Beth Medlen, of Bakersfield, brushes grass off the wheel of her husband Brian's 1932 Roadster during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 13.jpg
John Braun, left, of Bakersfield, talks with car owner Bob Howard, also of Bakersfield, center, as Gordon Shishido, of Arroyo Grande, listens, during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
101219 Deuces on 101 14.jpg
Car enthusiasts had a chance to look at classic cars lined up at Zaca Creek Golf Course during the inaugural Deuces on 101 car show in Buellton Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Steve Lykken, longtime 1932 Ford Roadsters enthusiast and owner of Steve's Wheel and Tire shop in Buellton, recently converted his passion for…
