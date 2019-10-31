{{featured_button_text}}
110519 Deuces on 101

Standing against a 1932 Ford Roadster belonging to Cassidy Lykken, Steve Lykken, second from right, presents a check for $8,500 to Pam Gnekow of the Buellton Meals on Wheels program. From left, Karen and Rob Hill accept a check for $8,500 from Bobby Covarrubias on behalf of Santa Ynez High Pirate Garage. 

First year event 'Deuces on 101', a vintage car show that attracted 150 1932 Ford Roadsters to Buellton's Zaca Creek Golf Course, reportedly raised $18,000 for local and national charities.

Event organizer Steve Lykken of Steve's Wheel and Tire shop in Buellton says the Oct. 12 event which was born from his love of the 1932 Ford Roadster – coined the "Deuce" – raised a total of $18,000. 

Of the monies raised, $8,500 was donated to Santa Ynez Union High School's auto shop program Pirate Garage, $8,500 to Buellton Meals on Wheels Program, and $1,000 to the National Progerian Research Foundation.

"It was a 1,000% successful," said Lykken. "I'm very pleased with the amount of money we raised."

Giving full credit to event sponsors and attendees who participated in the event, the Roadster collector and organizer emphasized the power of people unifying to do good things.

"It's the community coming together, is what it is. Their support was amazing," Lykken said.

