The Solvang and Buellton libraries are temporarily closed to the public through the month due to a spike in COVID cases across the county, the Goleta Valley Library system announced Tuesday.
During the closure, sidewalk services will be offered at the Goleta Valley, Buellton and Solvang libraries from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through the end of the month. The libraries could reopen to the public as soon as Feb. 1 if conditions allow.
During sidewalk service hours, library members are invited to pick up materials placed on hold through the online catalog accessed via a library card. According to the libraries, members will be notified via email, text or voice message once items are ready for pickup. Reference assistance will also be available by telephone during sidewalk service hours.
Upon arrival to the library to retrieve on-hold materials, members will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
To alert library staff upon arrival, library members may do one of the following, and staff will bring items to the designated pickup area located at each library:
Solvang Library
- Text CHECKIN to 805-902-1021
- Walk up to sidewalk service area
- Call 805-688-4214
Buellton Library
- Text CHECKIN to 805-902-1022
- Walk up to sidewalk service area
- Call 805-688-3115
Goleta Valley Library
- Text CHECKIN to 805-902-1020
- Walk up to sidewalk service area
- Call 805-964-7878
Craft kits for children will also be available for pickup at all three libraries, while supplies last.
Book drops will remain open 24/7 for returns of borrowed materials.
Access to the e-library is free and available for downloading and streaming online e-books, audiobooks, music, TV shows, movies and more with use of a library card.
To register for a library card, visit the library during sidewalk service hours to sign up for a card in person, or sign up for an e-card through the library website.
Entry boxes for the all-ages winter reading program will be available at the pickup tables at each library.
Weekly online programming such as book clubs, storytimes and craft workshops will continue to be offered virtually.
For more information, visit the library events calendar for details at GoletaValleyLibrary.org, or call 805 688-4214.