It might have been the luck of the Irish that let the 2019 Buellton Wine and Chili Festival fall on St. Patrick’s Day this year, but the main focus of the fourth annual event Sunday afternoon was on the products of local chefs, vintners and brewers.
The festival was billed as “Bringing the Heat to St. Patty’s Day,” and hundreds of people, a few dressed in St. Patrick’s Day garb, took advantage of the mild Central Coast weather to fill the festival grounds at Flying Flags RV Resort.
Visitors had the opportunity to taste a variety of chilis and salsas created by local chefs and restaurants who competed for bragging rights and cash prizes in several categories.
Official judges tasted the entries and chose champions plus two runners-up in specific categories, while festivalgoers also tasted entries and voted for their favorites in eight more general categories, with no runners-up.
Winners in the judged and popular competitions were:
Red Chili
• Champion — High on the Hog
• First Runner-up — Howlin’ for Chili
• Second Runner-up — Flying Flags RV Resort
Chili Verde
• Champion — High on the Hog
• First Runner-up — Chumash Casino Resort
• Second Runner-up — Pea Soup Andersen’s
Salsa
• Champion — Casa de Cromer
• First Runner-up — Sideways Inn
• Second Runner-up — Pea Soup Andersen’s
People’s Choice
• Red Chili — Howlin’ for Chili
• Chili Verde — 555 Lounge & Bar
• Salsa — Mer’s Bomb Salsa
• Red Wine — Vinemark Cellars
• White Wine — Casa Cassara
• Craft Beer — M Special
• Booth Showmanship — 555 Lounge & Bar
Samples of chili and salsa could be washed down with wines poured by Central Coast vintners, beers drawn by area craft brewers and even some spirits from local distillers.
Soft drinks and other types of cuisine were available at several food trucks parked on site.
The soundtrack for the festival was provided by live music from two groups — Noble Grizwald and the Rincons — while guests browsed through products offered at a host of booths or played such games as cornhole, bocce ball, horseshoes, beer pong and table tennis for fun.
The celebration is sponsored by the Buellton Visitors Bureau & Chamber of Commerce, and proceeds from the event will benefit the various programs of the Visitors Center and chamber.