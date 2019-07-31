{{featured_button_text}}
Buellton honors library volunteers

Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra, center, holds a proclamation presented to volunteers who spent countless hours recoding items in the Buellton Library to smooth its transition to a new administration. Pictured are 10 of the 21 volunteers who were honored.

 Contributed Photo

Volunteers who helped smooth the transition of the Buellton Library into Zone 4, which is administered by the city of Goleta, were honored July 25 with a proclamation from the city of Buellton thanking them for the hundreds of hours they donated.

Previously, the Buellton Library was included in the Santa Barbara County Library System’s Zone 1, which is administered by the city of Santa Barbara. It switched to Goleta’s administration July 1.

The proclamation noted that since the start of 2019, the cities of Buellton and Goleta had been working on various aspects of the transition, which included retagging every item in the Buellton Library.

It also pointed out “the retagging of items was accomplished by numerous volunteers that spent many hours over the past few months to ensure the transition was completed before July 1.”

Volunteers who were recognized included Ursula Ferrall, Gerry Sottak, Dolores Wilson, Andrew Dale, Judith Dale, Shoshanah Schwartz, Alicia Thomas, Sherry Uyeda, Lisa Kenyon and Grace Siegel.

Rounding out the list of honored volunteers were Olivia Flisher, John Thomas, Samona Gielow, Mary King, Tori Andrade, Judi Just, Jillian Tempesta, Jeremy More, Christine Carlin, Terry Smith and Rosemary Verhegen.

The proclamation concluded by thanking the volunteers “for their dedication and hard work in creating a seamless transition to the city of Goleta.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.