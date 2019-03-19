Plans for turning Avenue of Flags Median 2 into additional public parking will be reviewed Thursday by the Buellton Planning Commission, which could give staff additional recommendations for the design that will be considered by the City Council next week.
The commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, adjacent to the Buellton Library.
Median 2, the first median south of Damassa Road, is currently covered with grass and contains four streetlight poles and one flagpole, with parallel parking along its northbound side.
Under the Avenue of Flags Specific Plan adopted in October 2017, the is envisioned as a public parking area, paved with cobblestones, that can be closed off with removable bollards for special events.
About 35 percent of the design plan has been completed and shows two rows of diagonal parking inside the median with turning areas at each end and pedestrian walkways running the length of the median, according to a staff report from Rose Hess, public works director.
Potted and in-ground shrubs and trees would make up the landscaping around the circular turnarounds at each end, where benches would provide seating, and entrance driveways would be located on both the north- and southbound sides.
During special events, post holes would allow temporary shade canopies to be erected, and stub-outs would provide electrical power and fiber optics.
A pavilion, kiosks or other similar structures could be added to the median in the future if the need arises and funding is available, according to the design plans.
The cobblestone pavers would be permeable, allowing rain to pass through into underground stormwater drainage and retention facilities.
Existing “cobra-style” streetlights would be removed and replaced with the same style of decorative pedestrian and streetlights used elsewhere in the commercial areas of the city, and the single 50-foot flagpole would be removed and replaced with two 30-foot flagpoles.
City staff is seeking the Planning Commission’s concurrence on the designs completed to date so the planning and engineering staffs can proceed with the plans for consideration by the City Council.
The council was scheduled to review the plans at its March 14 meeting, but the discussion was continued until the March 28 meeting to allow all council members to be present, Hess said in her report.
Hess said $250,000 was included in the 2018-19 fiscal year budget for design work, and about $25,000 of that has been spent to date.
The total estimated cost of the median improvements is $1.7 million.