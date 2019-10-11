With no council discussion and only one public comment, members of the Buellton City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance Thursday night that would allow cannabis testing labs within the city. The final vote may be set for a future agenda.
At its July 26 meeting, the City Council repealed an ordinance which banned commercial cannabis operations in Buellton. A new ordinance was penned that would still prohibit commercial cannabis businesses in the city, but would allow state-licensed retailers to deliver to residents within the Buellton area “provided that such delivery services comply with all applicable state cannabis laws.”
The ordinance also allows individuals to cultivate up to six plants per private residence in accordance with the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA).
On Aug. 8, the council discussed allowing cannabis testing labs and the sale of certain types of cannabidiol (CBD) products in retail stores in Buellton. That meeting ended with continuation of the lab discussion.
The new ordinance would allow the city to capitalize on the scientific side of cannabis as the industry continues to grow.
According to a staff report presented by City Manager Scott Wolfe, “cannabis testing laboratories are heavily regulated, with detection level requirements that are among the most strenuous of quality standards for testing laboratories, surpassing even FDA food testing laboratories.”
The report also notes that the laboratories require highly trained employees, are prohibited from engaging in other aspects of commercial cannabis business, and work with small samples which must be destroyed as a part of the testing and analysis process.
If adopted, the ordinance would allow the city to issue conditional use permits for laboratories in the industrial zones. These include Industrial Way and the north end of McMurray Road.
In other action, the City Council unanimously directed staff to accept the deed for the new 1.8-acre Village Park, pending final details regarding reimbursement of $151,000 in costs to the park developer and as-built drawings of the park as completed. The park, initially part of the Miller Family development, was completed instead by Gavin Moores, developer of neighboring The Village Townhomes.
Moores told the council he opted to foot the bill for wrapping up the park project, which includes lawn, benches, restrooms and a gazebo, because that park had been used as a selling point for neighborhood properties. With no one else taking on the project, he felt compelled to make it happen.
“They were getting agitated. The previous party doing the park was no longer in existence in the area, so we finished the park off,” Moores said.
He added that the improvements to the park showed continuing improvement in the neighborhood where other projects appear to be in a holding pattern.
“I get calls pretty much every day now on people being able to use the park,” he said.