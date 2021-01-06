Buellton, Nipomo students on Cal Poly team in NASA challenge semifinals

STYX & STONES is also the name of the Cal Poly team, which includes Rebecca Rodriguez from Buellton and Bradley Behrens from Nipomo.

Other members are student project manager Michelle Leclere of Roseville, Dominic Duran of Woodbridge, Jacob Everest-Winkler of Santa Rosa, Tyler Guffey of San Bernardino, Alex Martinez of Rocklin and Schuyler Ryan of Redding.

The team formed Sept. 14 and had just two months to develop its proposal, meeting regularly online via Zoom and in-person three times to examine last year’s Cal Poly prototype and put together their own concept.

This marks just the second time the university has entered the competition. Last year’s Cal Poly team, STYX, was also named a semifinalist before the competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, members of that team completed an initial build and test of their system, and this year’s team was inspired by their work, said Leclere, a fourth-year mechanical engineering major.

“Some of the technologies used in the original STYX proposal are planned to be continued in this year’s proposal,” she said. “However, our use of the name is primarily an homage to last year’s incredible team.

“They spent some time with us at the beginning of the project catching us up on their ideas and struggles that helped pave the way for our team’s success.”

NASA has confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the moon and ice at the poles in addition to extensive subsurface water-ice deposits at mid- to high latitudes on Mars, a Cal Poly spokesman said.