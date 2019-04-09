A Buellton man was arrested Tuesday on sex-related charges after he allegedly used a social media application to make sexual contact with three teenage boys.
The arrest follows a weeks-long investigation that began March 18 when Santa Ynez Valley High School contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office regarding alleged inappropriate sexual contact between a student and 52-year-old Greg Scott Ray, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. The report stemmed from a conversation a teacher overheard and reported to school administrators.
The investigation revealed that Ray used a social media app as a way to meet and have sexual contact with teenagers, the spokeswoman said, adding sheriff’s detectives confirmed Ray had inappropriate sexual contact with three known male victims ages 13 to 17 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Detectives determined that Ray had been using the social media app for a number of years, the spokeswoman said. While the case is still under investigation, there is no information at this time to indicate the sexual contacts occurred on campus.
Due to the active investigation involving minors, the sheriff’s department could not release additional information, the spokeswoman said.
Sheriff’s investigators, who believe there may be additional victims, have asked anyone with information to contact call the 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.