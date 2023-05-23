Crowds of locals turned out for Buellton's inaugural Open Streets event on Sunday along Avenue of Flags — which closed to all motorists and resulted in a car-less and carefree environment where families and friends meandered safely on foot, rode bikes, played lawn games and even enjoyed a little yoga in the warm sun.
A mile-long section of the avenue from Damasa Street to State Route 246 was closed to traffic from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., enabling free and safe passage for pedestrians to enjoy family fun.
The open streets featured musical performances, all-age physical fitness activities, and wellness-themed activities hosted by local businesses and organizations, including Santa Ynez Valley Spoke, a bicycle coalition affiliate; and HEAL Coalition, a Santa Ynez Valley-based nonprofit that hosted the event.
HEAL is an acronym for "Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition."
The open streets movement being adopted by many cities around the world was purposed to promote community wellness by creating a safe, temporary, car-free space on roads, and opening them up as a public park for a day.
Photos: Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets event draws a crowd
