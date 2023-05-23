Crowds of locals turned out for Buellton's inaugural Open Streets event on Sunday along Avenue of Flags — which closed to all motorists and resulted in a car-less and carefree environment where families and friends meandered safely on foot, rode bikes, played lawn games and even enjoyed a little yoga in the warm sun.

A mile-long section of the avenue from Damasa Street to State Route 246 was closed to traffic from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., enabling free and safe passage for pedestrians to enjoy family fun.

The open streets featured musical performances, all-age physical fitness activities, and wellness-themed activities hosted by local businesses and organizations, including Santa Ynez Valley Spoke, a bicycle coalition affiliate; and HEAL Coalition, a Santa Ynez Valley-based nonprofit that hosted the event.

