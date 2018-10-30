An eight-home development proposed for the corner of First Street and Central Avenue in Buellton will return to the Planning Commission for a continued public hearing Thursday.
Other than the minutes from the Oct. 4 meeting, the project is the only item on the agenda for the meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246.
Proposed by James Kim of E&J Investment Group LLC, the Central Homes project consists of eight single-family homes in two rows with a walkway down the center to provide access, a shared barbecue area and landscaping around the homes.
A project description from the applicant shows six of the two-story homes at 1,100 square feet and two at 1,120 square feet. Each would have a two-car garage.
The architectural style is listed as agrarian and features covered porches on one or two sides, second-story balconies and decorative shutters.
Located adjacent to an alley connecting First and Second streets behind the commercial buildings fronting the Avenue of Flags, about half of the site is currently vacant, while the other half contains a single-family home and an unoccupied commercial building, both of which would be demolished to make way for the project.
Although eight units are proposed, the zoning would allow up to 11 units on the site, according to the applicant’s project description.
Central Homes first came before the commission July 19, but because the plans were incomplete and contained some inconsistencies, the applicant was directed to address those issues as well as changes the commissioners wanted.
The public hearing was continued to the Sept. 6 meeting, then the Oct. 4 meeting and finally the Nov. 1 meeting as the staff worked with the applicant to address all the corrections and changes directed by the commission.
Changes requested by commissioners included the installation of a street light, altering the south elevations to make the homes seem less identical, shifting the color scheme to provide more variety and softening the color on the blue siding.
Commissioners also wanted fencing installed along the northern boundary wall, fencing or an alternative barrier added around the common barbecue area to reduce noise and a separation — fencing, a trellis or split-rail fence — provided between buildings with patios facing each other.
The Planning Department staff is recommending the commission review the revised plans and make final comments, then continue the hearing again until Nov. 15.
At that time, the staff would recommend commissioners approve a resolution urging the City Council approve the final development plan and tentative tract map with specific conditions attached.