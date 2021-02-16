A settlement has been reached between Santa Barbara County officials and a Buellton fitness center that was ordered to close in September over alleged violations of COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dave Henrey, owner of All Sport Fitness Center, agreed to not operate his gym in violation of statewide coronavirus emergency health orders, according to a judgment filed Jan. 28 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The terms were originally approved as a preliminary injunction in September and became permanent on the same day as the judgment.

Additionally, Henrey must pay a $250 civil penalty, and he has agreed to not appeal the judgment. Henrey did not respond to requests for comment.

In exchange, county officials have agreed to dismiss the case against the gym, according to Deputy District Attorney Christopher Dalbey.

Dalbey filed a civil case against the gym, located at 85 Industrial Parkway, which was accused in a Aug. 24 lawsuit of violating state unfair business practices by operating despite local health directives given to reduce spread of the coronavirus.

The gym was accused of violating a county health order issued on July 14 that required gyms to close, unless they could operate outdoors, and received several visits from code enforcement officers between June and August, according to court records.

Henrey argued that his gym was essential and sold masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment, and implemented measures such as taking patrons' temperatures at the door upon entry.

In addition, Henrey said he kept the gym open because he is the sole provider for his two children.

After a Sept. 11, 2020, hearing at Superior Court in Santa Maria, Judge Jed Beebe granted a preliminary injunction against All Sport Fitness, forcing it to close until the case was resolved.

On Jan. 26, Santa Barbara County reentered the purple tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the most restrictive category, which requires fitness centers to operate outdoors due to widespread cases of the coronavirus, or more than seven daily new confirmed infections for every 100,000 people.