Buellton Fall Fest organizers are wasting no time after a successful event that drew 15,000 people in November 2021, and have announced a second-run of the family-fun event from Nov. 11 to 13.
The three-day festival will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13. The event will feature dozens of carnival rides and games, food vendors and wine and beer crafters, according to the announcement.
On Saturday, "Ales on the Avenue" craft beer festival will make its debut from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 15 breweries and seltzers on-site.
Admission is free.
For updates and more information, visit www.buelltonfallfest.com