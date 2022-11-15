 Skip to main content
Buellton Fall Fest concludes second successful run, organizers planning for 2023 return

Buellton can officially lay claim to its own fall festival after a second successful event took place over the weekend — and a third is planned in November 2023.

"It was another really, really well attended event that despite the challenge of it being pretty cold, there still were still a lot of families out playing games, on the rides and listening to bands," said event organizer Andres Nuño, co-owner of En Fuego Events. "We're extremely excited with the turnout."

Thousands of guests over the weekend flocked to downtown Buellton, where rides, games, food booths, merchants and live bands lined Avenue of Flags.

111522 Fall Festival 5

Thousands of guests over the weekend attended the Buellton Fall Festival that featured rides, games, food booths, merchants and live bands.

