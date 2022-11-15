Buellton Fall Fest concludes second successful run, organizers planning for 2023 return

Buellton can officially lay claim to its own fall festival after a second successful event took place over the weekend — and a third is planned in November 2023.
"It was another really, really well attended event that despite the challenge of it being pretty cold, there still were still a lot of families out playing games, on the rides and listening to bands," said event organizer Andres Nuño, co-owner of En Fuego Events. "We're extremely excited with the turnout."
Thousands of guests over the weekend flocked to downtown Buellton, where rides, games, food booths, merchants and live bands lined Avenue of Flags.
Nuño explained that the 2021 inaugural event drew similar attendance numbers as this year — 15,000 to 20,000 guests — but was completely opposite in weather.
"Last year was really hot," he said. "So this year we added more shade structures."
Though the weather this year was more forgiving and the need for shade wasn't dire, Nuño said that families still were able to seek shelter to enjoy their meals.
In addition to more shade, En Fuego Events added several new rides, 20 more food and merchant vendors — increasing the number to 60 — and five more bands — now 34 — to the lineup of musical acts that graced both stages at each end of the grounds.
"Now, we haven't outgrown the space yet," Nuño noted. "There's still plenty of room. But overall, the event grew."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The weekend was organized by Nuño's team of 18 who worked the entire event, setting up 19 hours prior to kickoff Friday at 4 p.m., and tearing down through the late hours of Sunday evening until its completion at 2 a.m. on Monday.
"We had to clear the streets to open Monday at 6 a.m.," he said, referring to Avenue of Flags, which was closed off to vehicular access to accommodate the festival.
But the process, Nuño said, is nothing new.
"We do over 20 events a year," he said of his nearly 10-year-old company, noting this weekend the team is headed north to pull off Atascadero's fall festival.
Other local events the entertainment company organizes in the Santa Ynez Valley include: seven years behind the Buellton Brew Fest and Buellton Wine and Chili Festival; two years organizing Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley; two years providing family fun with Los Olivos Day in the Country, and 2023 will make a second year overseeing Solvang's Fourth of July festival.
"We will continue next year with all these events," he added.
Nuño's team is also slated to open the Christmas season in December with Buellton's inaugural immersive holiday lights festival in the Santa Ynez Valley Botanical Garden at River View Park, which will feature a multitude of lighted displays.
"We just want to thank the community and the City of Buellton and their staff, and Kathy Vreeland from the Chamber of Commerce, for really supporting us and embracing us. We couldn't have done this event without them," Nuño said. "We truly care about the community. It feels like a second home."
Photos: Buellton Fall Fest concludes second successful run
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.