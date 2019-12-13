Buellton City Council members Thursday unanimously requested the Santa Barbara County board of supervisors step up its game in regulating cannabis cultivation in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Voting 5-0, the council passed a resolution requesting the county “take action immediately” to address perceived public health, safety and welfare, economic and tourism impacts of growing the crop near the City of Buellton.
The resolution called for the county to include “appropriate levels of permitting and conditioning to ensure adequate odor control, traffic mitigation, minimizing of light impacts, drainage and water quality impacts, visual impacts, buffering of cultivation from residential uses and urbanized areas, and compatibility with nearby uses, both agricultural and non-agricultural.”
It also committed Buellton staff to work with the county to “help craft amendments to the county’s cannabis regulations to address the aforementioned unintended consequences.”
City Manager Scott Wolfe said Buellton recommendations may include wider buffer areas between cannabis areas and city limits, increased odor control regulation and other considerations including addressing the visual impact of hoop houses and minimizing light sources at night.
“The biggest concern I get from the residents is the odor. It comes down the riverbed. It comes down 246. And we have a lot of not just residents but a lot of parents with small children and this is affecting their quality of life,” said Mayor Holly Sierra.
In other action, the council voted 4-0 to move ahead with the estimated $1.5 million to $1.9 million Avenue of Flags median. Council Member David King was absent for the vote.
The city will begin the new year by opening bids on the project that is designed to provide parking and flexible, multi-use event space.
You have free articles remaining.
Public Works Director Rose Hess noted the plan includes “a lot of decorative features” as well as significant grading and subsurface work.
“We have a lot of decorative features in here. There’s a lot of grading and subsurface work that’s required to do this project as well. All the landscaping is mature trees that we’ve got in there. And all the features as directed through planning commission and council are quality items because this is like the featured project on the avenue to kick off everything so that’s the work that we’ve brought forth,” Hess said.
The city anticipates awarding the bid in mid February with construction to begin in March. If weather and construction efforts align, the project could be complete in September.
According to city staff, the $900,000 budgeted amount will have to be amended to completely fund the project. The council will make that change once the project bids have been received.
The council also voted 4-0 to provide $10,000 in sponsorship to the first Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets event slated for Oct. 4, 2020. The offer included $5,000 in cash and $5,000 of in-kind services including two sheriff’s deputies and use of city space and traffic equipment use.
The event, under the direction of Dean Palius of Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People and Tommy Speidel of the valley’s Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, will focus on bringing a day of recreation, movement, healthy foods and activities to the valley. They plan to rotate the event annually among the valley’s communities.
“This isn’t a standard festival where people are coming to buy linguica and tortillas. In fact, it’s probably the antithesis,” Palius said.