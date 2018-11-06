Facing the threat of costly litigation from an out-of-town lawyer with little chance of winning, Buellton City Council has called a special meeting Thursday to discuss changing the way council members are elected.
The special meeting, set for 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, will start with a closed session with the city attorney to discuss the threatened litigation.
Council members will then convene in open session to discuss potentially adopting a resolution stating the city will comply with California Elections Code Section 10010(e)(3)(A), part of the California Voting Rights Act.
If the council chooses to approve such a resolution, it would be the first step toward electing council members by district, a system recently adopted by the cities of Lompoc and Santa Maria and implemented with the Nov. 6 General Election.
A report to the Buellton council from City Attorney Greg Murphy says the switch to district elections will come with a cost — for hiring a demographer, holding several public hearings and then actually setting the district boundaries.
But Murphy notes in the report that not switching to district elections will also cost the city, which he plans to explain at the council meeting.
Based on the experiences of other cities, the cost of fighting the change could run into the millions of dollars.
The Voting Rights Act has given minorities a pathway to show they are discriminated against by cities that elect council members at-large, where all the voters elect all the council members.
Some believe that system allows blocs of white voters to overwhelm candidates supported by blacks and Latinos.
By using the Voting Rights Act, minorities have forced cities to elect council members by district, which gives them a greater voice within their districts.
Kevin I. Shenkman of the Shenkman and Hughes law firm in Malibu has, over the last six years, turned the process of forcing district elections on cities into something of a career.
Critics claim he is creating racial divides where none exist.
Since his first lawsuit against the city of Palmdale, which the city lost to the tune of more than $4.5 million in court costs and his attorney fees, Shenkman has sent letters to dozens of California cities with at-large council elections demanding that they switch to district elections.
Most of them have weighed the cost of litigation against the odds of winning and agreed to make the change.
There is no record of any California city prevailing in a Voting Rights Act lawsuit, but a number have resisted Shenkman’s demand — San Juan Capistrano, West Covina and Rancho Cucamonga among them — then were sued by him and ended up settling out of court.
On Sept. 28 Buellton became one of the latest cities to receive a demand letter from Shenkman, prompting the special Thursday meeting to discuss his demand.