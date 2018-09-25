History repeated itself, or nearly so, last Saturday in Buellton, as Michael Reagan delivered a keynote speech to a crowd gathered on Avenue of Flags. His father Ronald Reagan, then-governor of California, did the same 50 years before.
The event in 1968 was the dedication ceremony for a wide thoroughfare with broad center medians that city fathers hoped would revitalize business by drawing motorists back from Highway 101.
On Saturday, the event was a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the avenue that city officials hope will become an even greater focal point for the community, new businesses and special events in the coming decades.
From 1917 until the mid-1960s, Highway 101 brought travelers right into Buellton, which was building an identity on hospitality and serving the motoring public.
The town became known as "Service Town, U.S.A."
It’s importance to the city was evident in improvements that by the 1940s had turned it into an eight-lane thoroughfare, with four lanes for travelers heading north and south along the highway and another four lanes just for slower local vehicles.
Traffic at the Highway 101 intersection with Highway 246 was controlled by stop signs — where drivers sometimes failed to stop.
In fact, there were so many fatal and nonfatal crashes that Caltrans decided to build a new section of Highway101 just to the east that would be a freeway.
That saved lives but nearly killed Buellton business, since motorists were no longer stopping in the city to buy gasoline and food or to spend the night. Many of them just went flying by the city at 70 mph.
So Buellton’s business leaders turned the old section of Highway 101 into Avenue of Flags in an attempt to revitalize business, provide a community focal point and preserve the historic section of highway for future generations.
Then-Gov. Ronald Reagan even came down to dedicate the street in a big ceremony Sept. 28, 1968.
On Saturday, Reagan’s son Michael delivered the keynote address to a crowd of more than 150 residents of the city and surrounding communities, who also heard remarks by Mayor Holly Sierra.
The event included music by the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band, a color guard from Vandenberg Air Force Base the national anthem sung by Jake Gildred.
Lemonade and cookies were served following the ceremony.
Last year, the city completed a new vision for Avenue of Flags with a specific plan that calls for more unified architectural styles, improvements to the large center medians that will allow special events and encourage locals and visitors alike to spend time there.
The plan also offers incentives for developers to build along the avenue and for businesses to locate there.