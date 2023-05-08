Thousands turned out Saturday for the 10th annual Buellton Brew Fest event at River View Park for a record-breaking celebration that organizers are calling "a huge event for the Buellton Chamber of Commerce."

In addition to dozens of area breweries, makers of seltzer, kombucha, cider and wine and spirits joined the outdoor "block party," where more than 2,000 people gathered on a warm spring afternoon.

More than 200 arrived via the Brew Bus — opting for safety after sipping. Pick-ups and drop-offs were made in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta.

